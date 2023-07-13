BIOSTAR unveils M800 Series PCIe Gen4x4 M.2 solid state drive

No Comments

Earlier today, BIOSTAR unveiled the M800 Series PCIe Gen4x4 2280 M.2 solid state drive. The company’s latest storage offering is designed to enhance the PC experience for a broad range of users, including enthusiasts, gamers, and streamers.

The M800 Series SSD promises excellent performance and high-speed data transfer; an ideal combination for gaming streamers and content creators seeking smoother gameplay and rapid load times. The drive delivers a read speed of up to 5,000MB/s and a maximum write speed of 4,450MB/s, exceeding the performance of many competitors.

This SSD integrates a PCIe Gen4x4 interface, adheres to a standard M.2 2280 form factor, and supports NVMe v1.3. Additionally, it offers end-to-end data protection to safeguard user data.

The M800 Series SSD will available here soon. Unfortunately, BIOSTAR has not yet disclosed pricing. What the company has shared, however, is capacity -- the SSD will be offered in 2TB, 1TB, and 512GB options.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

BIOSTAR unveils M800 Series PCIe Gen4x4 M.2 solid state drive

Meet Aptos: The new default Microsoft 365 font that replaces Calibri

AI: Good or bad for the cyber threat landscape?

CORSAIR unveils NIGHTSABRE Wireless RGB Gaming Mouse and K65 PRO MINI Keyboard

More than half of enterprises overwhelmed by data

Microsoft is testing a Windows 11 TPM Troubleshooter

KYOCERA launches extremely rugged DuraForce PRO 3 Android 13 smartphone

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 12, Nitrux 2.9.0 Linux distribution should be your next OS

123 Comments

Why you might not want to sign up for Threads

15 Comments

Microsoft updates Windows 11 system requirements and CPU support list

14 Comments

ChatGPT can generate Windows product keys that allow free upgrades to Windows 11 Pro

13 Comments

Kick Microsoft Windows 11 to the curb and switch to Linux Lite 6.6 RC1 today!

12 Comments

Forget Windows Copilot, what you really want is the new AI-powered Clippy

11 Comments

Kodi 21 'Omega' hits a huge development milestone and is available to download now [Updated]

10 Comments

How to access the hidden Emergency Restart option in Microsoft Windows

10 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.