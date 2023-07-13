BIOSTAR unveils M800 Series PCIe Gen4x4 M.2 solid state drive

Earlier today, BIOSTAR unveiled the M800 Series PCIe Gen4x4 2280 M.2 solid state drive. The company’s latest storage offering is designed to enhance the PC experience for a broad range of users, including enthusiasts, gamers, and streamers.

The M800 Series SSD promises excellent performance and high-speed data transfer; an ideal combination for gaming streamers and content creators seeking smoother gameplay and rapid load times. The drive delivers a read speed of up to 5,000MB/s and a maximum write speed of 4,450MB/s, exceeding the performance of many competitors.

This SSD integrates a PCIe Gen4x4 interface, adheres to a standard M.2 2280 form factor, and supports NVMe v1.3. Additionally, it offers end-to-end data protection to safeguard user data.

The M800 Series SSD will available here soon. Unfortunately, BIOSTAR has not yet disclosed pricing. What the company has shared, however, is capacity -- the SSD will be offered in 2TB, 1TB, and 512GB options.

