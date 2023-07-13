More than half of enterprises overwhelmed by data

Today's typical large organization is holding 35 petabytes of data across its systems and this is expected to double by 2025. But 75 percent of IT leaders are concerned that their current infrastructure won't be able to scale to meet this demand.

A new report, from infrastructure specialist Hitachi Vantara, shows that while technologies like generative AI are spurring a goldrush to greater insights, automation, and predictability, they are simultaneously putting pressure on the already-strained infrastructure and hybrid cloud environments on which they run.

The survey of almost 1,300 executives and IT decision makers shows that they estimate half of the IT budget goes on data infrastructure. What's more 61 percent say they are already overwhelmed by the amount of data they manage.

Security is an issue too, with 69 percent of IT leaders worried that they couldn't detect a breach in time to protect data. A worrying 22 percent admit that important data isn't getting backed up. And just 29 percent say they are 'extremely confident' that employees are following security policies. Although enterprises are favoring the cloud, 44 percent still believe that on-premises systems are more secure.

Despite collecting huge amounts of data it’s not always possible to use it effectively. The report shows that 25 percent of IT leaders say that their users don’t always know that the data they need already exists. What's more 80 percent say users can't access the data they need. Reasons for this include lack of integration and a piecemeal approach to developing systems over the years.

"Part of the problem for many companies is that they are storing data without the right strategy or data infrastructure tools in place. In fact, 75 percent of companies globally said they stored every piece of data, just in case, as much as half of their data is 'dark,' or never used," says Bharti Patel, senior vice president, product engineering at Hitachi Vantara. "The reality is that today's infrastructure modernization involves state-of-the-art platforms that not only provide greater speed, reliability, and protection of data, but they also require significantly less space and energy requirements, so businesses can gain more value from their data while also reducing their carbon footprint at the same time. Organizations that are proactive today in prioritizing these critical areas will have a significant advantage in the market in the years to come."

The full report is available from the Hitachi Vantara site.

Image Credit: aslysun / Shutterstock