Microsoft rolls out updated dark mode toting Paint app to more Windows 11 users

It is several weeks since Microsoft finally gave Windows Insiders on the Canary and Dev channels access to an updated version of its Paint app. Now the company is making the new edition of the beloved graphics tool available to more people.

The big news in this latest release is that, at long last, Paint supports dark mode. But there are other additions and improvements includes new keyboard shortcuts and a wider adoption of the Windows 11 look.

But Microsoft is still not giving all Windows 11 users access to the new version of Paint. To enjoy the new features and options, you'll need to be an Insider running the latest beta version of the operating system.

The company does not appear to have made any further changes to the app since it was released to other Insider channel last month. In a brief update to the original announcement, Microsoft says:

The update to the Paint app for Windows 11 that includes dark mode is now rolling out to Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel (version 11.2304.26.0).

Other additions to the version of Paint include improvements to zoom controls, a new Windows 11-style Image Properties dialog. Microsoft also draws attention to improved access key and keyboard shortcut support throughout the app for improved accessibility and productivity with keyboard.