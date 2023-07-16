XPG unveils low-profile LANCER BLADE DDR5 memory for gamers and enthusiasts

XPG, the gaming division of ADATA, has launched its new LANCER BLADE DDR5 and LANCER BLADE RGB DDR5 memory modules. These RAM products feature a low-profile heatsink design, making them ideal for small cases with limited space. This eliminates the need for motherboard assembly adjustments.

The XPG LANCER BLADE series are equipped with high-quality Hynix chips that ensure low latency and easy overclocking. Gamers can enjoy a hassle-free speed boost with just one-click overclocking, enhancing their gaming experience. The XPG LANCER BLADE series also supports Intel XMP 3.0 and AMD EXPO, making it compatible with the latest Intel and AMD platforms.

The LANCER BLADE series is available in both RGB and non-RGB models, with options for midnight black and snowstorm white color variants. Memory modules are offered in speeds of 6000MT/s and 6400MT/s, as well as capacities of 16GB and 32GB. XPG provides flexibility with single or double tray packs, allowing gamers to customize their system installations accordingly.

For gamers in particular, XPG has unveiled the LANCER RGB ROG CERTIFIED DDR5 memory module. With this module and compatible Intel Z790 ROG motherboards, users can enable Intel XMP 3.0 to achieve an immediate overclocking speed of 6600MT/s. Enabling the "ROG Certified" mode grants an additional 3 percent speed boost, reaching an impressive 6800MT/s. This innovation ensures that ROG fans can enjoy the best compatibility and overclocking performance without worrying about memory selection.

ADATA has not yet unveiled pricing or availability for these new XPG DDR5 memory modules, sadly. However, all should be revealed soon when these LANCER BLADE sticks eventually show up on Amazon here.

