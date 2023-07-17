CORSAIR acquires Drop

CORSAIR has announced its acquisition of select assets from peripheral-maker Drop. Established in 2011, Drop (formerly known as Massdrop), mostly focuses on enthusiast products, such as customized "DIY" keyboards, aftermarket designer keycaps, and desktop accessories. Recently, Drop expanded its portfolio to include additional designer products for the desk and workspace, known as Battlestation products.

Drop's notable collaborations include officially licensed keycaps inspired by The Lord of The Rings and Marvel Infinity Saga, where the Drop community actively participated in voting for new color schemes and concepts, ensuring the continuous delivery of fresh and in-demand styles.

Andy Paul, the Founder and CEO of CORSAIR, expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "Personalized keyboards that can be modified by consumers are one of the fastest growing trends in the gaming peripheral space. Drop has established itself as a leader in this field, and with CORSAIR's global presence, we anticipate significant growth for the Drop brand worldwide. Additionally, we are thrilled to offer specialized Corsair and Elgato products to the passionate enthusiast community that Drop engages with."

Jef Holove, CEO of Drop, shared his thoughts on the partnership, adding, "CORSAIR is the perfect partner to support Drop's growth and help us fulfill our mission of creating incredible community-driven products. With CORSAIR's worldwide sales and logistics reach, we will be able to make Drop products more widely accessible and expedite delivery, all while maintaining our enthusiast-led product development approach that has earned the trust of millions of fans who rely on Drop for their setup and hardware."

According to CORSAIR, Drop will continue to operate as a distinct brand, promising that all existing warranties, purchases, and customer support requests will be seamlessly managed by the Drop team. The financial details of this all-cash transaction have not been disclosed.



