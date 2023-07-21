Five ways to rethink the customer-centric product development process

Building products quickly to meet customer needs is more important than ever, especially as customer expectations continue to evolve. According to a recent study from Zendesk, 70 percent of consumers spend more with companies that offer fluid, personalized, and seamless customer experiences. For IT leaders, it’s becoming insufficient to simply focus on building things right, teams must focus more on building the right thing in the first place with a customer-centric product development process.

Product development is about discovering what customers really need, and bringing a valuable product to market on their behalf. In an ideal world, products are developed incrementally and iteratively, with fast feedback loops to improve product quality and rapid experimentation to validate that the product is actually fulfilling customer needs.

However, many traditional product development processes and approaches have become so bureaucratic and siloed amongst departments that customer values are no longer the central factor in product development. Because of this, companies end up releasing products long past their relevancy that are over-budget. The correct approach all starts with changing your mindset from typical project management toward customer-centric product development. Keep these five tips top of mind and help you prioritize needs when developing the next customer-based product.

1. Organize by function and value streams

IT teams should emphasize the work that delivers the most value to customers. This starts by understanding how your company delivers value throughout the organization. By listening to customer feedback to create a value proposition, organizations can best discover what customers want the most from their products or services.

Organizations need to discover what problems exist for a given customer group before deciding to tackle any issues with their customer experience. This can, and should, be done at scale in advance of growing the product.

2. Fund projects capability for the long-term

Although budgets are tight for many organizations, investing in product development is still crucial for long-term success. By arming teams with budgets to maintain the continuous development of the product at any stage, companies can prioritize building enduring key capabilities. By undertaking continuous improvement, IT teams can help their organization stay ahead of the competition. With encouragement to constantly explore new ways to improve processes, and by making small changes when needed, new ideas can be tested quickly for the long-term health of the project.

3. Compete for value propositions

Organizations should focus on where value exists and how product teams might validate it throughout an experimental development process. Creating a unique value proposition compared to competitors with established company-wide success in not only the job of product development, but also marketing and sales.

Product leaders must translate business strategy into coherent product strategy and ensure that the organization is working on the most valuable things for customers. All of this is driven by clear, data-driven goals and performance metrics that will naturally outpace competitors.

4. Govern for discovery

Prioritize continual product discovery and validation to gain insight into what’s working and enable increased agility in building the right thing. Continuous product discovery is important as it not only improves your product in line with your users' wishes but also fosters cooperation between your teams as they work together to build a new project. Both help increase efficiency, improve your product, and maximize its business value.

5. Cultivate a culture of empowerment

Prioritize ensuring that your team has the information they need to do the best job possible, and is empowered to experiment and learn from mistakes. Unlike other forms of leadership, a culture of empowerment encourages people to play to their strengths, grow and develop, and build self-confidence. It brings out the best in people in service of a higher purpose while helping retain top talent.

Organizations need a better way to think about delivering value that embraces customer-centricity with iterative and incremental development cycles, fast and frequent customer feedback, and experimentation to keep product quality high. It all starts with changing your mindset to a customer-centric product development approach -- putting the wants and needs of the customer first when starting the next big project. By thinking long-term about value, function, discovery, and empowerment, IT teams can build the best products for their customers.

