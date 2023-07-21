Solidigm unveils D5-P5336 SSD with top capacity of 61.44TB

Today, we have some exciting news from Solidigm. You see, the company just unveiled its newest PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe solid state drive -- the D5-P5336. It's not just any storage drive; this baby is a quad-level cell (QLC) SSD, designed especially for data centers.

What's really cool about the D5-P5336 is its epic storage capacity. We're talking starting from 7.68TB and skyrocketing to a mind-blowing 61.44TB! Picture this: you can cram six times more data into the same space compared to those old-school hard disk drive (HDD) arrays. That's some serious cost and space efficiency, right?

Here's what Greg Matson, the VP of Strategic Planning and Marketing at Solidigm, had to say: "The D5-P5336 is all about meeting the demands of modern workloads. Think affordable storage that can handle huge data sets and deliver data at lightning speeds."

This new SSD isn't just about size, though. It's been built to deal with some seriously data-hungry applications. Things like AI and machine learning, for instance. In fact, its read performance can even outpace some of the latest triple-level cell (TLC) SSDs.

Right now, you can grab the D5-P5336 in an E1.L form factor with a 30.72TB capacity. And keep your eyes peeled for more options later this year -- the company will be expanding to a whopping 61.44TB in both U.2 and E1.L form factors. Oh, and in early 2024, they're launching the E3.S form factor with up to 30.72TB.