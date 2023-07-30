Sabrent launches HB-U4HP USB4 Travel Hub

As we become increasingly mobile, the need for compact and efficient tools to enhance our tech-enabled lives grows too. With this in mind, Sabrent has launched its all-new USB4 Travel Hub (HB-U4HP). This device is compatible with Windows, macOS, ChromeOS, and Android.

Designed to provide the flexibility to connect a variety of USB-C devices, this USB4 hub offers impressive speed and compatibility, capable of transfers at up to 10Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen 2x1) per port and an outstanding 40Gbps total upstream to host. With three USB-C ports (two for data and one for power delivery input) and a single USB-A port for legacy devices, the Travel Hub takes care of all your connectivity needs.

And there’s more. The HB-U4HP also doubles as a power supply, capable of charging your device at up to 85W over USB-C and providing up to 7.5W for smaller devices. Now, you can charge and work simultaneously without any hiccups, making it the perfect accessory for the digital nomad.

However, this is not just a powerful USB hub. The Travel Hub also incorporates an HDMI port for external display output with support for up to 4K/144Hz or 8K/60Hz (DSC enabled). Whether you’re gaming or working remotely, the ability to mirror or extend your screen offers the flexibility you need. Plus, the integrated 2.5GbE multi-gig Ethernet port enables you to bypass unreliable Wi-Fi connections, offering up to 2,500Mbps for the best internet and network performance.

Constructed with high-quality aluminum, the Travel Hub is designed to withstand the rigors of travel, small enough for portability, and fitted with an integrated USB-C cable for easy connectivity. The resilience of the metal ports adds to the overall durability of the hub, ensuring it is always ready to accompany you on your travels.

The Sabrent HB-U4HP USB4 Travel Hub can be purchased from Amazon here now for $99.99.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.