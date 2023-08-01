Europe stays on top for broadband speeds

Comparison site Cable.co.uk has released its annual analysis of broadband speed tests around the globe.

As in last year's report Western Europe tops the regional charts with an average download speed of 118.69Mbps, with North America second on an average of 94.02Mbps.

Eight of the top 10 fastest countries in the world are in Western Europe. Macau (231.40Mbps) and Taiwan (153.51Mbps) are the only two locations to make it into the top ten fastest in the world outside of Western Europe

Looking at individual countries, once again there's little change at the top, with small and island nations leading the way. The Channel Island of Jersey being fastest with 264.52Mbps -- slightly up on last year. At the other end of the scale Afghanistan props up the bottom of the table on an average speed of 1.71Mbps -- telecoms clearly not being a Taleban priority.

To put this into perspective, downloading an HD movie of 5GB in size would take 2m 35s at the average speed experienced in table-topper Jersey, while it would take 6h 38m in last-placed Afghanistan.

The United States has an average of 136.48Mbps, up on last year's 118.01Mbps but still slipping a place from 11th to 12th in the world, Canada is 13th on 136.08Mbps. The UK on 93.63Mbps -- a big jump from 2022's 72.06Mbps -- gains a place from 35th to 34th in the world.

"Speeds have increased globally by 30.044 percent since the same period in 2021/2022, while UK speeds have increased by 29.933 percent across the same period," says Dan Howdle, consumer telecoms analyst at Cable.co.uk. "Meanwhile, Europe continues to dominate the global league table, extending its lead over much of the world as FTTP full fiber continues to make an increasingly large dent in consumer uptake."

You can see the full data along with an interactive map on the Cable.co.uk site.

Image credit: Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock