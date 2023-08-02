Belkin BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad with MagSafe is compact, sustainable, and powerful

Today, popular accessory-maker Belkin revealed its latest product: the BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad with MagSafe. This compact, travel-friendly gadget offers the convenience of charging your iPhone and AirPods simultaneously.

The BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 pad is the most recent offering in Belkin’s Made for MagSafe collection. Currently available in black and white colors, the pad features 15W fast wireless charging for iPhone 12 and later models, and 5W charging for AirPods with wireless charging case and AirPods Pro. Its sleek, slim design, packaged with a USB-C power supply, is complemented by an LED light to indicate charging status.

The product housing, excluding cable and power supply, is fabricated with a minimum of 72 percent PCR materials, reinforcing Belkin’s commitment to responsible manufacturing. Belkin promises to continue its journey towards sustainability with 100 percent plastic-free packaging.

The BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Pad with MagSafe is now available to order for $79.95 from Amazon.com here. Be mindful that color options may differ across regions and retailers.

