HyperX launches Cloud Stinger 2 gaming headsets for PlayStation and Xbox

HyperX has just launched its latest entries to the gaming headset market -- the Cloud Stinger 2 for PlayStation and CloudX Stinger 2 for Xbox. Both headsets feature plush memory foam and a luxurious leatherette finish, ensuring users get the best of both worlds: unrivaled sound quality and lasting comfort.

The Cloud Stinger 2 for PlayStation and CloudX Stinger 2 for Xbox come equipped with robust 50mm drivers that ensure crystal clear audio. The rotating earcups provide a snug fit, while the easily accessible audio controls and swivel-to-mute microphone contribute to their user-friendly design.

In terms of technical specifications, both models showcase impressive characteristics. With dynamic, 50mm neodymium magnet drivers and a closed back, over-ear form factor, the headsets promise a rich audio experience. They offer a broad frequency response range, 10 Hz – 28 kHz, and low total harmonic distortion (T.H.D.) of less than 2 percent. The frame is made of sturdy plastic, and the ear cushions are crafted from memory foam and premium leatherette.

The integrated microphones are electret condenser types with a uni-directional polar pattern. They provide a frequency response of 50 Hz – 18 kHz, ensuring clear voice capture for improved in-game communication. The headsets also feature onboard audio controls for a smooth gaming experience.

The lightweight design, clocking in at 275g, and the 1.2m cable length make these headsets ideal for gamers who value mobility and convenience. The wired 3.5mm (4-pole CTIA) audio connection ensures compatibility with a wide range of devices.

Whether you're a PlayStation enthusiast or an Xbox devotee, the new Cloud Stinger 2 lineup has something for you. These next-generation Cloud Stinger 2 headsets are now available for purchase at the HyperX US Shop for $49.99 each.

