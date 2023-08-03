TP-Link launches Matter-certified Kasa KS205 and KS225 smart light switches

Today, TP-Link launches two new products: the Kasa KS205 and KS225 smart light switches. Both devices come with the distinction of being Matter-certified, a feature that sets them apart in the rapidly growing smart home market.

The Kasa KS205 Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch and Kasa KS225 Smart Wi-Fi Light Dimmer Switch give homeowners the ability to control their lights from anywhere via the Kasa App, using a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connection. Thanks to their advanced scheduling and timer capabilities, these switches can automate light management, switching lights on and off based on user-defined settings, even simulating occupancy when homeowners are away.

Taking things a step further, the KS225 features adjustable light dimming capabilities. This feature allows users to modify their light intensity from one to 100 percent using the Kasa App, voice commands, or by manually sliding a finger on the switch.

Most notably, both Kasa light switches are designed around Matter, a universal smart home standard. This standard ensures the switches’ compatibility with all certified smart home platforms like Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Samsung SmartThings. This universal compatibility effectively eliminates the need for multiple device-specific applications, streamlining user experience significantly.

The Kasa KS205 Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch can be purchased here for $27.99, while the Kasa KS225 Smart Wi-Fi Light Dimmer Switch is available here for $29.99.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.