Avast launches free security training quiz for small businesses

Smaller businesses are not immune from cyberattacks. In fact, because they lack the resources for the latest defenses and to train their staff to spot threats, they can be particularly vulnerable.

Education and training are key to protect any business and to help smaller companies stay up to date Avast -- now part of digital security and privacy brand Gen -- is launching a new Cybersecurity Training Quiz.

Available free for small businesses who want to train their employees about online threats, the quiz has three modules focusing on data security, identity management and social media security.

"Raising awareness about the many threats to small businesses and educating customers on cybersecurity is a vital part of helping small businesses remain safe and protected," says Massimo Rapparini, general manager and head of SMB at Gen. "We're proud to use our extensive in-house knowledge to provide this type of training for free through the Avast Cybersecurity Training Quiz."

The quiz can be taken by any individual or business but is specially targeted at small and medium sized businesses who want to provide training for all employees without additional investment. Individuals who complete the quiz will receive a confirmation of passing each module.

You can try it out for yourself on the Avast site.

Image credit: NiroDesign/depositphotos.com