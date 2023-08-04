Get 'The Unexpected Leader: Discovering the Leader Within You' (worth $17.00) for FREE

Effective leadership isn’t confined to easily identifiable silos. It appears everywhere, and sometimes in the most unexpected of places.

In The Unexpected Leader: Discovering the Leader Within You, veteran leadership trainer and consultant Jacqueline M. Baker delivers an incisive and actionable discussion of how to refine, define, and elevate leadership by absorbing lessons from other leaders and actualizing the leader within. You’ll learn how to meet the demands of a rapidly changing workforce with a new approach to leadership development.

SEE ALSO: Get 'Cloud Auditing Best Practices' (worth $35.99) for FREE

In the book, you’ll find:

Examples of how exemplary leadership can show up anywhere and in anyone

New strategies for implementing the latest leadership techniques in a demographically and culturally diverse workforce

Modern lessons on unique and authentic leadership from people unexpectedly thrust into positions where great leadership was essential

An ideal resource for everyday leaders at all levels, executives and managers, The Unexpected Leader is an essential read for anyone who hopes to expand their concept of leadership beyond the traditional.

The Unexpected Leader, from Wiley, usually retails for $17 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on August 16, so act fast.