Demonstrating application security is becoming key to closing business deals

According to a new report, 84 percent of CISOs say that they are called into sales engagements related to closing sales of their company's products and services, highlighting the connection between AppSec and business growth.

The study from Checkmarx also reveals that 96 percent of CISOs say their prospects consider the level of application security of their organizations when making purchase decisions.

"As today's enterprise makes great strides with digital transformation initiatives and as the applications undergirding the digital business have grown ever more complex, CISOs have a critical need for the consolidation of security alerts, reports and dashboards for better risk management and prioritizing their developers' remediation tasks," says Checkmarx CEO Sandeep Johri. "The CISOs we work with are increasingly called to demonstrate the security of their businesses' products and services in sales engagements, and in board discussions they're presented with more opportunities to shape organizational processes. These trends and their needs are driving the ongoing innovation and increasing openness and consolidation of the cloud-native Checkmarx One Application Security Platform."

The banking and financial services sector encounters the need to demonstrate security more often than other industries. For example, 50 percent of CISOs in the banking and financial industry say AppSec is strongly considered in purchasing decisions, compared to 24 percent in the industrial and manufacturing industry. However, across all industries, especially industrial and manufacturing, the number of prospects wanting to know the level of application security prior to purchase is growing.

The study also shows that 77 percent of CISOs estimate that they're running at least half of their businesses on applications for which internal teams must ensure security.

You can get the full report from the Checkmarx site.

Image credit: Wavebreakmedia / depositphotos.com