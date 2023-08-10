Get 'Dynamic Digital Marketing: Master the World of Online and Social Media Marketing to Grow Your Business' (worth $20) for FREE

Dynamic Digital Marketing teaches any business or individual how to increase online visibility and presence, attract their target audience, generate leads, and convert them into profitable customers. Author Dawn McGruer is an expert at making businesses and brands shine online. She is passionate about helping entrepreneurs and businesses maximize their digital marketing profits by developing digital skills which scale and grow their businesses and accelerate their success.

Most entrepreneurs and businesses fully understand the importance of digital marketing, yet many do not know where to start or, worse, continue to spend time, money, and effort on strategies that fail to provide the best results for their investment. To remedy this situation, Dawn developed her multi-award-winning digital marketing framework, Dynamic Digital Marketing Model. Offering step-by-step guidance, this book shows you how to use this model to market your business online whilst transforming yourself into a proficient digital marketer.

This must-read book will help you:

Gain invaluable insights on what works -- and what doesn’t -- based on the author’s 20 years’ experience in digital marketing

Avoid pitfalls and missteps by implementing the same proven success strategies used by key influencers

Harness the power of search engine optimization (SEO), social media, content marketing, online video, and more

Amplify your brand, cultivate customers, and increase profits

Incorporate e-mail marketing, customer analytics, strategic web design, and influencer partnerships in your overall digital marketing strategy

Dynamic Digital Marketing: Master the world of online and social media marketing to grow your business is an indispensable resource for business leaders, business owners, marketing and sales professionals, digital strategists and consultants, entrepreneurs, and students in business and marketing programs.

8 powerful ways to market your business online to consistently generate an abundance of leads that convert into profitable customers.

Dynamic Digital Marketing, from Wiley, usually retails for $20 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on August 23, so act fast.