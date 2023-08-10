Transcend launches SSD910T Enterprise SSD

Hey there, fellow storage enthusiasts! I am excited to tell you about the latest solid state drive from Transcend Information: the SSD910T. Imagine a 2.5-inch SSD that’s got its sights set on the Enterprise -- think data centers, cloud computing, and those hefty analytics tasks. What’s it promising? Top-notch Quality of Service (QoS), rock-solid stability, and that silky-smooth low latency we all crave.

Digging a bit deeper, this bad boy is packed with a 112-layer 3D NAND flash and a super-speedy SATA III 6Gb/s interface. Toss in a specially optimized DRAM cache, and you’re looking at some seriously impressive read/write speeds. And for the tech aficionados wondering about credentials, it’s got the JEDEC enterprise-grade seal of approval. That’s a big deal!

But here’s the kicker: ever had a power hiccup? The kind that makes you break into a cold sweat about your data? Transcend’s got our backs. The SSD910T comes with a nifty feature called Power Loss Protection (PLP) that jumps in to save the day (and our data) during unexpected power outages.

For the spec aficionados out there:

Size: 100 mm x 69.85 mm x 7 mm

Interface: SATA III 6Gb/s

Capacity: Options ranging from 240GB to 960GB

Performance: Sequential R/W speeds reaching up to 390 MB/s and 448 MB/s respectively. Random 4K read speeds soar up to 9,578 IOPS, with write speeds at 45,100 IOPS.

Durability: Boasts an MTBF of 2 million hours and a TBW of up to 1320.

Warranty: A reassuring five-year limited warranty.

While the Transcend SSD910T SSD is not yet available for sale, it should show up here very soon. Cost is a mystery for now, but like Transcend's other products, it should be reasonably priced. What we do know for sure, however, is it will be offered in three capacities -- 240GB, 480GB, and 960GB.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.