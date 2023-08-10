Turtle Beach brings Atom Mobile Game Controller to Apple iPhone

Get ready, iPhone gamers -- the future of mobile gaming is here, and it’s Atom-ic! You see, Turtle Beach has announced the Atom Mobile Game Controller, previously released for Android phones, is making its way to Apple iPhone next month.

The controller, available in a captivating Cobalt Blue hue, features a unique two-piece design. These ergonomic modules effortlessly attach to iPhone models ranging from 11 to the latest 14, making gaming seamless. And the best part? You can game away without bothering about removing those pesky phone cases.

Communication between the modules is wire-free, thanks to Turtle Beach’s special 2.4GHz wireless link. Additionally, when you’re exploring the world of cloud gaming on platforms like Apple Arcade or Xbox Game Pass, the low-latency Bluetooth ensures a connection that’s as smooth as butter. And when your gaming session comes to an end? The Atom modules magnetically combine, allowing you to stow them away with ease.

Commenting on this revolutionary release, Cris Keirn, Interim CEO and SVP of Global Sales at Turtle Beach Corporation, mentioned, “Our Atom Controller for iOS delivers precision controls that will feel fantastic in the hands of gamers on iPhone.”

For those ready to enhance the iPhone gaming experience, the Atom Mobile Game Controller for iOS will launch on September 10, 2023, with a price tag of $79.99. However, you can pre-order the controller immediately here now.

