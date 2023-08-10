Turtle Beach brings Atom Mobile Game Controller to Apple iPhone

No Comments

Get ready, iPhone gamers -- the future of mobile gaming is here, and it’s Atom-ic! You see, Turtle Beach has announced the Atom Mobile Game Controller, previously released for Android phones, is making its way to Apple iPhone next month.

The controller, available in a captivating Cobalt Blue hue, features a unique two-piece design. These ergonomic modules effortlessly attach to iPhone models ranging from 11 to the latest 14, making gaming seamless. And the best part? You can game away without bothering about removing those pesky phone cases.

Communication between the modules is wire-free, thanks to Turtle Beach’s special 2.4GHz wireless link. Additionally, when you’re exploring the world of cloud gaming on platforms like Apple Arcade or Xbox Game Pass, the low-latency Bluetooth ensures a connection that’s as smooth as butter. And when your gaming session comes to an end? The Atom modules magnetically combine, allowing you to stow them away with ease.

Commenting on this revolutionary release, Cris Keirn, Interim CEO and SVP of Global Sales at Turtle Beach Corporation, mentioned, “Our Atom Controller for iOS delivers precision controls that will feel fantastic in the hands of gamers on iPhone.”

For those ready to enhance the iPhone gaming experience, the Atom Mobile Game Controller for iOS will launch on September 10, 2023, with a price tag of $79.99. However, you can pre-order the controller immediately here now.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Turtle Beach brings Atom Mobile Game Controller to Apple iPhone

Transcend launches SSD910T Enterprise SSD

Windows 11 Build 23521 comes with Windows Copilot, taskbar and system tray improvements

V-COLOR launches high-performance DDR5 OC R-DIMM workstation memory

Over half of travel-themed spam emails are scams

Get 'Dynamic Digital Marketing: Master the World of Online and Social Media Marketing to Grow Your Business' (worth $20) for FREE

Hybrid working can reduce consumer trust in organizations

Most Commented Stories

You should delete Windows 11 and install Ubuntu-based Linux Mint 21.2 'Victoria' now

87 Comments

Forget Windows 12, Windows Utopia is the ideal Microsoft operating system

61 Comments

Microsoft is working on a new reinstall feature to let you fix Windows 11 without losing files, apps or settings

28 Comments

Microsoft drops support for dozens of Intel processors in latest Windows 11 system requirements update

19 Comments

Zorin OS 16.3 Linux distribution is here, and you should switch from Microsoft Windows 11 immediately

16 Comments

A recent Windows 11 update is breaking the Start menu -- but Microsoft is shifting the blame

16 Comments

Microsoft releases new virtual machines so you can download Windows 11 for free

14 Comments

The latest beta version of Intel graphics drivers collect telemetry by default, including web visits

14 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.