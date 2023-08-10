V-COLOR launches high-performance DDR5 OC R-DIMM workstation memory

Today, V-COLOR launches DDR5 OC R-DIMM workstation memory, available in 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB sticks. Specifically tailored for Intel's newly unveiled Xeon W-2400X and W-3400X series processors, these memory modules are optimized for Intel W790 chipset-based motherboards boasting both quad and octo-channel memory support.

These modules aren't just about capacity -- they're designed to challenge what's possible in overclocking. Utilizing V-COLOR's signature technology, these modules promise unmatched speeds, catering to demanding workstation tasks with ease. Intel XMP 3.0 certification ensures users will experience a smooth and optimized performance enhancement.

Ranging from 128GB to 512GB configurations, the OC R-DIMM Workstation Memory caters to content creators, designers, video editors, and more. Designed for efficiency, these modules promise to redefine multitasking and data processing.

V-COLOR shares specifications below.

16GB Modules: Reaches DDR5-6800 CL34-46-46-92

32GB Modules: Peaks at DDR5-6400 CL32-38-38-96

64GB Modules: Achieves DDR5-6000 CL32-38-38-96

V-COLOR‘s Research and Development Team assures customers of meticulous testing and quality assurance. In their words, "We’ve tuned each kit for optimal latency and incorporated a high-performance TIM and custom heatsink. Our modules ensure rock-solid stability and consistent performance, even under high-pressure tasks."

The V-COLOR high-performance DDR5 OC R-DIMM workstation memory can be purchased from Amazon here now. Pricing starts at just $249.99 for a 32GB DDR5-6000 kit (2x16GB), and the cost goes up from there based on selected speed and capacity.

