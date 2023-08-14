FOX News Digital blazes ahead, leaving NY Times and CNN in its dust!

FOX News Digital continues its triumphant march through the world of digital media, sealing its 10th consecutive month as the numero uno brand for multiplatform views in July 2023. According to Comscore, the numbers are a testament to the brand's consistency, with a striking 29 months of reigning supreme in multiplatform minutes.

In a month where CNN.com faced a decline of over 20% year-over-year in multiplatform minutes, FOX News Digital showcased its digital muscle. They ended July with a whopping 3 billion total multiplatform minutes, 1.7 billion total multiplatform views, and a staggering 83 million multiplatform unique visitors. When you break down the numbers, it equates to FOX News Digital delivering an impressive 3.2 average views per visit, marking their best month in this particular metric. Their mobile app didn't lag either, registering 5.9 million unique visitors.

While other brands vie for attention on social media, FOX News once again emerged as the kingpin. Emplifi's data shows the brand recording 30.2 million total social interactions in July, making it their 107th consecutive month at the pinnacle. A breakdown of these numbers reveals 9.1 million interactions on Facebook, 17.7 million on Instagram, 3.4 million on Twitter, and a phenomenal 150.3 million video views on YouTube according to Shareablee.

It wasn’t just news; even in the business domain, FOXBusiness.com remained ahead, clocking 164 million multiplatform views. This means they've outperformed CNN Business for 16 straight months and Bloomberg.com for 27. The business network further boasted 291 million multiplatform minutes (an increase of 19% from last year) and 20.1 million multiplatform unique visitors. On YouTube, FOX Business’ videos continued their streak as the most viewed in their category for the 20th month in a row, registering 54.4 million views in July, as per Shareablee.

For a clearer perspective, here's a direct comparison of FOX News Digital with CNN.com and NYTimes.com for July 2023:

Multi-Platform Total Views:

FOX News Digital takes the lead with 1,736,000,000 views, an increase of 21% from July 2022. CNN.com stands at 1,079,000,000 (down by 14%), while NYTimes.com is at 1,223,000,000 (a minor decrease of 1%).

FOX News Digital shines again with 3,024,000,000 minutes (up by 7% compared to last year). In contrast, CNN.com has 1,676,000,000 (down by 24%), and NYTimes.com logged 1,301,000,000 (an increase of 5%).

Although CNN.com had 114,549,000 unique visitors (up by 1%), FOX News Digital was close with 83,393,000 (a 3% increase). NYTimes.com trailed with 73,676,000, marking a 4% decrease.

In a constantly evolving digital landscape, FOX News Digital’s consistency and growth are truly commendable. Their impressive metrics for July 2023 reiterate their dominance and commitment to delivering high-quality content to their vast audience. As the competition stiffens, it will be interesting to see how FOX News Digital continues to innovate and lead in the coming months.

Image credit: rafapress/depositphotos.com