Kensington launches ergonomic Pro Fit Ergo TB450 and TB550 Trackballs

Kensington today announces the launch of its Pro Fit Ergo TB450 and TB550 Trackballs. These state-of-the-art, thumb-operated wireless trackballs, crowned with the prestigious 2023 Red Dot Design Award, cater to both everyday office workers and home aficionados. Especially for those who are conscious of ergonomics, these trackballs are heaven-sent, ensuring improved wrist and forearm alignment.

Compatibility is not an issue, as these trackballs seamlessly pair with both Windows and macOS. The brainchild behind their ergonomic design was a clay sculpture. This ensured the perfect mirroring of the human hand's contour and natural angle. The result? A hand posture that's vertical and natural, leading to unparalleled comfort and function.

The Pro Fit Ergo TB450 Trackball (Model: K72194WW) simplifies the leap from a conventional mouse to a trackball. With five programmable buttons, it encompasses the usual left click, right click, and scroll wheel features of a regular mouse. The battery life is quite good -- up to 18 months with a 2.4GHz connection, and 15 months with Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) connectivity.

Taking it up a notch is the Pro Fit Ergo TB550 Trackball (Model: K72196WW). Housing seven programmable buttons, it introduces an advanced 4D scroll wheel that scrolls in all four directions, offering a tactile user experience. On the power front, a single charge can last up to four enriching months.

Highlights of the Pro Fit Ergo Trackballs can be seen below.

Cursor Control on Point : Flaunting a high-quality tracking sensor, a 34mm thumb-operated trackball, and multiple DPI levels, these trackballs promise fluid cursor control, impeccable precision, and smooth speed transitions.

: Flaunting a high-quality tracking sensor, a 34mm thumb-operated trackball, and multiple DPI levels, these trackballs promise fluid cursor control, impeccable precision, and smooth speed transitions. Flexibility in Connectivity : Connect to three devices simultaneously using 2.4GHz or Bluetooth, switching between them with a button's click. An added layer of 128-bit AES encryption assures formidable security against potential hacking attempts.

: Connect to three devices simultaneously using 2.4GHz or Bluetooth, switching between them with a button's click. An added layer of 128-bit AES encryption assures formidable security against potential hacking attempts. Tailored to You : Use them right out of the box, or for a more personalized touch, employ the KensingtonWorks software. Customize button functions, tweak pointer speed, and adjust acceleration at will.

: Use them right out of the box, or for a more personalized touch, employ the KensingtonWorks software. Customize button functions, tweak pointer speed, and adjust acceleration at will. Maintenance Simplified : A unique in-built, patented, trackball ejection button makes cleaning a breeze.

: A unique in-built, patented, trackball ejection button makes cleaning a breeze. Eco-conscious Design: Reflecting sustainable practices, the trackballs contain GRS-certified 70 percent post-consumer recycled ABS. Over half of the overall plastic used is recycled.

Lisa Schuiteboer-Shuler, the Global Marketing Manager at Kensington, emphasized, “The primary deterrent for many shifting to trackballs has been their unfamiliar designs and heftier price tags. Our new creations bring a sense of familiarity, bridging the gap between a traditional mouse and the avant-garde trackball technology, all without burning a hole in the pocket."

For those intrigued and ready to elevate their desktop experience, the Kensington Pro Fit Ergo TB450 and TB550 Trackballs are currently up for grabs on Amazon. You can buy the TB450 here for $49.99, while the TB550 can be had here for $69.99.

