Lexar launches CFexpress Type B SILVER Series and SILVER PRO SD high-speed flash memory cards

In an age where capturing the perfect moment in split seconds is crucial, flash memory solutions are the unsung heroes. Today, Lexar, a global powerhouse in flash memory solutions, raises the bar with its unveiling of two formidable cards: the Lexar Professional CFexpress Type B Card SILVER Series and the Lexar Professional SILVER PRO SD card.

The Lexar Professional CFexpress Type B Card SILVER Series is nothing short of a game-changer. Offering a staggering read speed of up to 1750MB/s, it ensures seamless transfer of high-definition photos and video footage. Combine this with write speeds soaring up to 1300MB/s and the promise of expansive storage options, and you've got a card tailor-made for the demands of professional photographers and videographers.

On the other hand, the Lexar SILVER PRO SDXC card is designed for those who won't settle for anything less than Full-HD and 4K. Not only does it offer write speeds of up to 160MB/s and the coveted V60 rating, but with storage capacities reaching up to 512GB and read speeds of 280MB/s, it’s clear that this card is a powerhouse in a compact form. These attributes ensure creatives can capture more, shoot longer, and shave off crucial minutes during post-production transfers.

Backing up their commitment to customer satisfaction, Lexar further impresses with their generous warranty policies. The Professional CFexpress Type B Card SILVER comes with a lifetime limited warranty. Meanwhile, the Professional SILVER PRO SD card is fortified with a robust 10-year limited warranty.

Joey Lopez, Lexar's Director of Brand Marketing, weighed in, stating, “We’ve engineered these cards, keeping in mind the evolving needs of enthusiasts and budding professionals. We believe these cards are going to be pivotal in helping them realize their creative visions, giving them an edge in their craft.”

The cards will be available here soon. Pricing for the Professional CFexpress Type B Cards SILVER Series starts at $99.99 for the 128GB variant, $139.99 for 256GB, and tops at $169.99 for 512GB. Meanwhile, Lexar Professional SILVER PRO SD card pricing is set at $49.99 for 128GB (or $94.99 for a 128GB 2-pack), $97.99 for 256GB (or $169.99 for a 256GB 2-pack), and peaks at $179.99 for the 512GB model.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.