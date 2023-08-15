Uncertainty and lack of preparedness holds back enterprise adoption of AI

IT leaders say AI solutions will allow them to accomplish more tasks in a day (78 percent) or improve their work-life balance (70 percent).

But despite this a survey of 2,500 global IT leaders from chip maker AMD finds nearly half (46 percent) say their organization isn't ready to implement AI. Just 19 percent say their organization will prioritize AI within the next year, while 44 percent forecast a five-year timeline.

Although 97 percent of those surveyed are familiar with AI, many lack first-hand experience using the latest AI applications. More than half (52 percent) say they haven’t used natural language processing apps, for example, while 47 percent and 36 percent say the same for facial recognition systems and process automation software, respectively.

Infrastructure readiness is a major concern, with more than half (52 percent) of IT leaders saying their organizations don’t have the IT infrastructure to effectively handle AI workloads. While 67 percent also worry that AI will bring new risks to security and governance policy.

Those who are optimistic about AI's benefits are the ones who are taking action. Nearly 75 percent of AI optimists believe that not investing is the bigger risk if their organization gets left behind by competitors.

"There is a benefit to being an early AI adopter," says Matthew Unangst, senior director, commercial client and workstation, AMD. "IT leaders are seeing the benefits of AI-enabled solutions, but their enterprises need to outline a more focused plan for implementation or risk falling behind. Open software ecosystems, with high-performance hardware, are essential, and AMD believes in a multi-faceted approach of leveraging AI IP across our full portfolio of products to the benefit of our partners and customers."

Image credit: Camrocker/depositphotos.com