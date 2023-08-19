V-Color announces MANTA XPrism RGB DDR5 48GB (2x24GB) Memory Kit

Hey there, fellow tech nerds! So, V-Color's at it again, rolling out another piece of kit. This time, the company announces the MANTA XPrism RGB DDR5 48GB (2x24GB) Memory Kit. This RAM should be available here later this month. Pricing is not yet known, sadly. It comes in this SCC 2+2 setup and touts speeds that swing between 6200 to 6600.

V-Color has thrown in its patented RGB Filler Kit, which they say is perfect for Intel systems. They're also hyping up its Intel XMP 3.0 compatibility for smooth automatic overclocking. And guess what? They claim it'll play nice with some of the big motherboard names like ASUS and GIGABYTE.

Wait. So what exactly is a filler kit? Well, the memory kit will come with two non-dram RGB dummy sticks. In other words, you get four sticks, but only two of them are actually memory. Basically, the other two “fake” sticks are meant to fill up your empty DIMM slots and give off a light show. Not entirely sure how necessary they are, but hey, to each their own!

This MANTA DDR5 kit's got SK Hynix ICs inside. The company is pitching it to gamers, emphasizing its speed and low voltage. But with so many options out there, it'll be interesting to see where this one lands. For those looking to match their rig, V-Color's tossed in a few color choices: black, white, and silver.

