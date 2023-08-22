WhatsApp is finally getting more text formatting tools

Although WhatsApp leads the way in many regards, there are plenty of areas in which it is lagging behind. The text formatting options in the message app are incredibly limited, for instance, but this is about to change.

The Meta-owned app is finally being given more formatting tools. The update means that WhatsApp users will no longer be limited to using bold, italics and strikethrough, and the need to find workarounds for the lack of common formatting options will soon be eliminated.

Before excitement levels jump too high, it's important to point out that the upcoming changes will not bring WhatsApp on a par with the likes of Microsoft Word. However, the updates and additions remain significant, giving users greater flexibility and efficiency when trying to express themselves.

The news comes courtesy of WABetaInfo which reports about the discovery of new text-related tools in the desktop version of WhatsApp.

In all, there are three new options, including the ability to include sections of quoted text within a message. This is something that can prove useful in group chats, giving users the option to quote a portion of a previous message and reply to it, helping to reduce potential confusion about what a response relates to.

Secondly, there is the option to create bulleted lists which is something likely to be welcomed by many users. Finally, there is a Code Block formatting option for when sharing various types of code in a message. It's a much-requested tool that makes it much easier to differentiate between text and code at a glance.

It's not yet known when the tools will make their way to users, but hopefully WhatsApp's famously rapidly development cycle means that it won't be too far in the future.

Image credit: WABetaInfo