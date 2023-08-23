HyperX Cloud III Wireless Gaming Headset now available for PC, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch

Today, HyperX (the gaming peripherals division of HP) launches the much-anticipated Cloud III Wireless Gaming Headset. The Cloud III Wireless claims to offer a battery life of up to 120 hours, a notable feature for those looking for prolonged use. The headset also boasts the DTS㈢ Headphone:X㈢2 via NGENUITY software, providing 3D audio capabilities.

Developed as a successor to the well-received Cloud headsets, the Cloud III Wireless incorporates some new features and sports a redesigned look. A primary focus for HyperX has been the sound quality, with 53mm angled drivers, intended to provide precision in audio delivery. The inclusion of DTS㈢ Headphone:X㈢ Spatial Audio technology aims to provide a more immersive audio experience, though its effectiveness will be best judged by user reviews.

The Cloud III Wireless offers onboard audio and microphone controls, including a 10mm detachable microphone with an LED mute indicator. A departure from traditional designs, HyperX has incorporated an internal metal mesh filter in the microphone, eliminating the conventional pop filter.

In terms of build, the Cloud III Wireless utilizes a metal frame with a steel headband and aluminum forks, which should lend some durability to the product. The headset also includes memory foam ear pads and headband padding, hinting at a focus on user comfort.

Nathan Almond, PC audio business manager at HyperX, commented on the release, "The Cloud III wireless gaming headset is our attempt to combine sound, comfort, and durability for our users. Our aim is to offer an enhanced gaming experience."

With a 2.4GHz wireless connection, the Cloud III Wireless promises a lag-free audio experience. It offers compatibility with several platforms, including PC, PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. The inclusion of a USB-C wireless dongle and USB-A adapter is intended to facilitate easy connection across these platforms.

For those interested, the HyperX Cloud III Wireless Gaming Headset is priced at $169.99 and is available from Amazon now. The black version can be had here, while the red variant can be purchased here.

