Baseus launches Airpow PD 20W fast charging power bank

In today's world, running out of battery is almost tantamount to a catastrophe. While the market is rife with options for power banks, every once in a while, a product comes along that disrupts the norms. Enter the Airpow PD 20W Fast Charging Power Bank by Baseus.

Whether you're using the original cable of your smartphone or the bundled cable from the Baseus Airpow Series 20W Power Bank, it promises rapid charging capabilities. Devices ranging from the iPhone 8 to the 14 series, as well as compatible Android devices with PD 20W or QC 18W, can benefit from this. The company even boldly states that it can fast charge an iPhone 14 Pro up to 50 percent in merely 30 minutes.

While most entry-level branded power banks lag behind with a maximum recharging capacity of 5V 2A (10W), Baseus outpaces them. Its USB-C port supports an impressive PD 18W fast input charging, ensuring the power bank itself gets recharged swiftly.

With both USB-C and USB-A ports, each supporting fast charging, users can charge two devices simultaneously. Be it a combination of USB-C+micro-USB or USB-A+micro-USB, this power bank can deliver up to a shared 12W output.

Do not be fooled by its ultra-slim 0.7-inch design. Within its sleek chassis lies a 10,000mAh capacity, tested to provide more than one full charge to leading devices such as the iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy S23+, and Google Pixel 7 Pro, among others. Its svelte design ensures it easily fits into bags or pockets without any unnecessary bulk or weight.

For those already reaching for their wallets, the Baseus Airpow Series PD 20W USB-C Power Bank is available from Amazon here now. The price is normally $19.99, however, it is currently discounted to $15.99, plus a 5 percent coupon, bringing it down to just $15.19. This is an amazing deal.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

