Baseus launches Airpow PD 20W fast charging power bank

No Comments

In today's world, running out of battery is almost tantamount to a catastrophe. While the market is rife with options for power banks, every once in a while, a product comes along that disrupts the norms. Enter the Airpow PD 20W Fast Charging Power Bank by Baseus.

Whether you're using the original cable of your smartphone or the bundled cable from the Baseus Airpow Series 20W Power Bank, it promises rapid charging capabilities. Devices ranging from the iPhone 8 to the 14 series, as well as compatible Android devices with PD 20W or QC 18W, can benefit from this. The company even boldly states that it can fast charge an iPhone 14 Pro up to 50 percent in merely 30 minutes.

While most entry-level branded power banks lag behind with a maximum recharging capacity of 5V 2A (10W), Baseus outpaces them. Its USB-C port supports an impressive PD 18W fast input charging, ensuring the power bank itself gets recharged swiftly.

With both USB-C and USB-A ports, each supporting fast charging, users can charge two devices simultaneously. Be it a combination of USB-C+micro-USB or USB-A+micro-USB, this power bank can deliver up to a shared 12W output.

Do not be fooled by its ultra-slim 0.7-inch design. Within its sleek chassis lies a 10,000mAh capacity, tested to provide more than one full charge to leading devices such as the iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy S23+, and Google Pixel 7 Pro, among others. Its svelte design ensures it easily fits into bags or pockets without any unnecessary bulk or weight.

For those already reaching for their wallets, the Baseus Airpow Series PD 20W USB-C Power Bank is available from Amazon here now. The price is normally $19.99, however, it is currently discounted to $15.99, plus a 5 percent coupon, bringing it down to just $15.19. This is an amazing deal.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Baseus launches Airpow PD 20W fast charging power bank

Get 'Transitioning to Java' (Worth $35.99) for FREE

It's time to retire the old-school risk mitigation processes and embrace new fraud-proof technology

Three trends to watch in the growing threat landscape

Generative AI raises SaaS security worries

Financial services companies plan to boost their AI investments

Education, not a watchdog, should power AI regulation

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 12, Windows Utopia is the ideal Microsoft operating system

73 Comments

FOX News Digital blazes ahead, leaving NY Times and CNN in its dust!

40 Comments

Microsoft drops support for dozens of Intel processors in latest Windows 11 system requirements update

21 Comments

A recent Windows 11 update is breaking the Start menu -- but Microsoft is shifting the blame

16 Comments

Zorin OS 16.3 Linux distribution is here, and you should switch from Microsoft Windows 11 immediately

16 Comments

The latest beta version of Intel graphics drivers collect telemetry by default, including web visits

15 Comments

Microsoft releases new virtual machines so you can download Windows 11 for free

14 Comments

Google launches new service to eliminate virtual desktops

14 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.