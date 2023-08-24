You need to adopt AI if you haven't already

New technologies will always receive encouragement and criticism from all sides, and artificial intelligence (AI) is no different. People have various opinions, but it’s here to stay and will continue to change how business is conducted.

Not too long ago, it was difficult for people to imagine how the internet and websites could impact their lives. Some dismissed it as a trend and saw little merit in its business applications. Now, companies need to amplify their online presence.

Entire industries have been built on the internet and its networking possibilities. The same can be said for AI. While some see it as a threat, others see it as a tool to improve production and efficiency. The AI market is predicted to contribute $15 trillion to the global economy in the next seven years. That's a promising forecast that every business owner should consider.

AI is here and will only continue to evolve. It's only a matter of time until you decide whether to join the evolution and rise to the demands of growing a business or stay on the sidelines and watch others succeed.

5 Processes Made Easy With AI

AI can supplement traditional work in more ways than one. While a one-size-fits-all business solution is yet to be developed, AI is already improving at different levels.

1. Chatbots for Customer Service

Improving customer experience is essential for any business to succeed. People who feel valued for their time and business tend to patronize a product or service more. Chatbots are an easy and effective way to improve interactions.

AI can answer frequently asked questions that customers or potential buyers may have regarding a product or service. They can also route them to real-life customer service representatives if they need more in-depth information or assistance.

This AI-augmented approach to business ensures your brand engages with customers with quality service as a top priority.

2. AI Software for Scheduling and Billing

Nowadays, ordering products and services is part of day-to-day life. People use apps to order food, hire a professional for various services, and avail of paid subscriptions like music and video streaming services.

Ordering, scheduling and billing are done conveniently in-app. People can also check on the status of their orders in real time so they know when to expect delivery and order completion. AI makes all these things possible with just a few taps on mobile devices.

3. Product Recommendations for E-Commerce

E-commerce giant Amazon is known for its wide selection of products and services. One way the company stays on top of the game is by using AI to gather useful data. Amazon tracks customer behavior by checking which products most apply to them based on their searches and views.

It then makes personal recommendations to engage customers by connecting them with products they may want. It's a great way to encourage sales, which makes it easier to predict a company’s future profitability and income potential.

4. Targeted Campaigns for Advertising

Launching ad campaigns is part market research, part psychological study. Knowing your target audience's thoughts can give you insight into what influences their decision-making. AI already makes a difference in how companies package their products for specific groups.

AI can help segment audiences and create targeted campaigns that resonate with them. Getting in front of the right people is an ever-present challenge in the business landscape. A tool that grants you insight and helps guide you to the right group for your message is a must-have.

5. Generative AI for Images and Texts

Levi's found a new way to incorporate AI. The company used AI-generated models to show shoppers how people with unique body types can wear their products. While Levi's decision proved to be controversial, it gives online shoppers a unique way to discover their clothing.

Similarly, AI can also generate text content efficiently in seconds. Popular software like ChatGPT, Copy.ai and Jasper.ai are just some household names in text-gen AI that can help content teams develop ideas and come up with research-backed articles.

These programs still need the guidance of seasoned writers and editors to come up with reliable sources and insightful content. The value they offer lies in their ability to produce results in a matter of seconds, effectively shortening the writing process.

Adapting to Succeed

Everyone wants their business to succeed. It all boils down to how you can adapt to reach your goal. Using AI can be the solution for you to increase your company's market value and break through that growth ceiling.

Your techniques should scale as your business does. Be open to new possibilities that can drive your company forward and improve the quality of your team. Using the tools at your disposal is a sound strategy.

Being governed by an outdated mindset is a step in the opposite direction. Be wise when you decide which approach to take for the sake of your brand and your team.

Image credit: phonlamai/ depositphotos.com

Devin Partida writes about AI, apps and technology at ReHack.com, where she is Editor-in-Chief.