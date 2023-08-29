Samsung unleashes PRO Ultimate memory cards

Let's not kid ourselves; the word "ultimate" is thrown around rather liberally these days. But when Samsung Electronics America uses it to describe their new flagship memory card, you better believe they mean business. Today, the company has introduced the PRO Ultimate – a memory card that stands head and shoulders above the competition in both microSD and full-size SD form factors. This is not just another memory card; this is a revolutionary tool for photographers, filmmakers, and content creators.

Imagine needing to transfer hundreds of high-resolution images and 4K videos quickly. With the PRO Ultimate, your imagination becomes reality. Boasting a jaw-dropping sequential read speed of up to 200MB/s and write speeds of up to 130MB/s, this card can handle it all and then some. And let's not forget the whopping 512GB capacity. What's even more impressive? The card supports Video Speed Class 30 (V30), enabling seamless transfer of 4K UHD and Full HD video files.

The practical implications are staggering. Games load in as quickly as 31.5 seconds, 200 photos can whiz from your PC to the card in just .6 seconds, and a 1.3GB movie transfers in a blazing-fast 11.2 seconds. For those juggling between devices and multitasking, the PRO Ultimate microSD card has you covered with its Application Performance Class 2 (A2) support.

If the PRO Ultimate was merely fast, it would still be a notable achievement. But Samsung has made sure that this card is as reliable as it is quick. The card is built with an enhanced Error Correction Code (ECC) engine and multi-proof protection features. Upgraded from a 1KB to a 2KB engine, the card's ECC now offers greater durability and less data loss, ensuring you can trust this card for the long haul.

From water protection that lasts up to 72 hours in two meters deep submersion to drop-proof protection from heights of up to five meters, the PRO Ultimate is built like a tank. It's also resistant to X-rays, extreme temperatures, and has a wear-out protection for up to 10,000 swipes.

Adoption of a new 28nm controller brings a significant 37% improvement in power efficiency over previous models. This translates to more time capturing great content and less time tethered to a power outlet. Compatibility is also a non-issue. The PRO Ultimate microSD card works splendidly across Android smartphones, handheld game consoles, drones, and PCs, while the full-size SD card is perfectly suited for DSLRs, mirrorless cameras, and laptops.

You get all this technological prowess backed by a 10-year limited warranty. The PRO Ultimate memory cards are already available for purchase, and with prices starting at $20.99, it's nothing short of a steal. The PRO Ultimate microSD cards can be purchased here now, while the regular-sized SD cards will be available in October.

