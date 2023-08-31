Nintendo’s Mario Red OLED Switch is the perfect prelude to Super Mario Bros. Wonder

If you're a Nintendo aficionado like me, then you're probably already buzzing from Nintendo's recent Super Mario Bros. Wonder Direct video. The presentation gave us a deep dive into the upcoming Super Mario Bros. Wonder, which hits stores on October 20. The game promises to rejuvenate the 2D Mario experience like never before. And just when you thought it couldn't get any better, Nintendo also dropped a major bombshell — a new Mario-themed Nintendo Switch OLED Model is joining the fray!

Before we dive into the new Switch model, let's take a moment to marvel at the game that's causing all this excitement. Super Mario Bros. Wonder is the first 2D side-scrolling Mario game in over a decade, folks! With new gameplay elements, power-ups, and something called "Wonder Flowers" that bring unexpected transformations to the table, this game is slated to redefine Mario as we know it. A new Flower Kingdom awaits exploration, and a roster of playable characters ensures that the fun will be varied and endless.

Now, let's talk about that upcoming Mario-themed Nintendo Switch – OLED Model: Mario Red Edition. Set to hit stores on October 6, this beauty is priced at $349.99. But it's not just any Switch; this one's for the Mario purists out there. The system, its two Joy-Con controllers, and the dock, are all bathed in the iconic Mario Red. But that's not all! The dock features a silhouette of Mario mid-jump, and if you have a keen eye, you'll even spot some hidden coins on it.

The new Switch model's release has been smartly timed to precede the launch of Super Mario Bros. Wonder. This strategic release ensures that you can get your hands on the console well ahead of diving into Mario's new 2D adventure. This is Nintendo at its strategic best, creating a full-blown Mario ecosystem that starts with your console and extends to your gameplay.

Nintendo's back-to-back announcements have left me, and I'm sure many of you, in a state of heightened anticipation. With a new game that promises to redefine the 2D Mario landscape and a new Switch model that complements it perfectly, October can't come soon enough. So mark your calendars, Mario fans!

The Mario Red OLED Switch can be pre-ordered at Best Buy here now, and the game itself can be pre-ordered here.

