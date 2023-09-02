JBL PartyBox Ultimate will transform your house parties with immersive sound and lights

Bigger, better, bolder—those are not just buzzwords, they’re a lifestyle. When it comes to hosting house parties, gone are the days of weak sound systems and lame lighting effects. Get ready to transform your living room or backyard into an absolute fiesta. The new JBL PartyBox Ultimate promises to elevate your social gatherings from casual get-togethers to full-blown concert experiences.

JBL's PartyBox Ultimate comes with Original Pro Sound technology and boasts two high-sensitivity mid-range drivers along with dual tweeters. Translation: it's the loudest and best-sounding PartyBox yet. The PartyBox Ultimate is so robust that it can cover the area of two basketball courts without losing an ounce of its audio quality. Add Dolby Atmos immersive audio to the mix, and you've got a soundscape that not only surrounds you but also thrills you with its clarity and depth.

If your parties have been lacking visual pizzazz, worry not. The PartyBox Ultimate brings the biggest multi-dimensional light show to ever grace a party speaker. From a starry night effect to cool light trails and dynamic strobes, the PartyBox Ultimate’s light show syncs seamlessly with your music, adding an eye-catching layer to your auditory experience.

Wi-Fi connectivity joins the party, making it easier than ever to keep the tunes coming. Worried about phone notifications interrupting your flow? The Wi-Fi connection ensures that your playlist goes on uninterrupted. For those who prefer Bluetooth, it’s also available and offers seamless audio playback whether you're hosting indoors or outdoors.

Thanks to the JBL PartyPad on the top panel, you can become your own DJ with simple fingertip controls. Slide, tap, or hold to trigger DJ-quality sound effects and control the flow of the party. You can even plug in a guitar or two mics for karaoke sessions. All this is complemented by IPX4 splashproof capabilities and easy-to-grip handles with sturdy wheels for maximum portability.

According to Carsten Olesen, President of Consumer Audio at HARMAN, "Every party needs music, but to get people dancing, you need bass." Well, the JBL PartyBox Ultimate delivers all that and more. This speaker seems destined to become the must-have party accessory for those looking to make a loud and stylish statement.

So, if you're someone who believes that a party is only as good as its bass drop and light show, then the JBL PartyBox Ultimate could be your ticket to hosting unforgettable events. You can purchase it here in October for a sky-high $1,699.95. Yeah, becoming the house party king (or queen) ain’t a cheap affair!

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.