iRocks releases K74M mechanical keyboard

Taiwan-based company, iRocks, has added yet another mechanical keyboard to the already bustling PC peripherals landscape with its K74M. While it aims to serve both gaming and professional use-cases, the question remains: does it offer anything new?

The K74M comes equipped with PBT keycaps, which, on paper, might appear more durable than the ABS variety. They have incorporated the double-shot (dual-injection) technology that's becoming a common feature these days. Also, the floating keys design coupled with an aluminum plate seems to hint at easier maintenance.

A notable aspect of this keyboard is the hot-swappable socket by Gateron. Compatible with both 3pin and 5pin MX-style mechanical switches, it offers a degree of customization. The keyboard also claims to support up to 50 million keystrokes, which is pretty standard for this category.

In terms of connectivity, the K74M has a detachable USB-C connection. It can be connected using either a USB-A to USB-C or USB-C to C cable. iRocks mentions a high-speed microcontroller for faster keystroke response, though actual user experience may vary.

The K74M also boasts a customizable smart wheel designed primarily for Windows 10 and 11 users. While it promises a range of functions, from multimedia controls to brush adjustments, it's yet another feature that needs real-world testing.

For those concerned about the sound, the company states the inclusion of sound-absorbing pads and foam to enhance the typing experience. Furthermore, the K74M’s spacebar and modifier stabilizers are lubricated for smoother typing.

On the software side, the K74M offers a configurator, which is pretty much expected in today's keyboard market. It lets users adjust settings and save them directly on the keyboard.

As for its availability, the iRocks K74M can be found on Amazon here in black or white for $74.99.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.