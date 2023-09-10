Silicon Power UD90 M.2 2230 NVMe SSD is designed for portable gaming

Silicon Power is sure to excite the portable gaming community with the new 2230 variant of its popular UD90 solid state drive. This nifty SSD, though small in stature with dimensions of just 22.0mm x 30.0mm x 3.7mm, packs a punch in terms of storage, available in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities, and weighing a mere 3g. It is ideal for handheld gaming devices like the Steam Deck and ROG Ally.

Despite its compact form, the UD90 delivers rapid speeds, utilizing a PCIe Gen 4x4 interface. When it comes to reading data, the 500GB model offers up to 4,700MB/s, the 1TB reaches up to 4,900MB/s, and the 2TB model tops out at 5,000MB/s. Writing data is just as swift, with the 500GB version at 1,700MB/s, and both the 1TB and 2TB models providing up to 3,200MB/s. For it to work its magic, you'll need a computer equipped with an M.2 slot that supports the PCIe interface.

Durability and safety are also hallmarks of the UD90. It's designed to function in temperatures ranging from 0°C to 70°C. Its impressive Mean Time Between Failures (MTBF) estimate stands at a robust 1,500,000 hours. If you're worried about bumps or drops, there's peace of mind knowing it's undergone a shock resistance test, handling up to 1500g for 0.5ms. Plus, it's got a slew of certifications to its name, including CE, FCC, UKCA, and more. All of this is backed by a generous 5-year limited warranty, a testament to Silicon Power's confidence in their product.

Ultimately, whether you're gaming at home or on the go, Silicon Power's UD90 2230 SSD has got you covered. It's a compact powerhouse designed with the modern gamer in mind. The drive can be purchased here now.

