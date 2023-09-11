Over half of Brits are okay with government breaking cybersecurity law

Over half of the UK population (53 percent) would be supportive of the UK government and its allies breaking international cybersecurity law.

A new survey by Censuswide, on behalf of International Cyber Expo, also shows 45 percent have admitted they would be supportive of, or engage in online cybercriminal activity themselves, in the right circumstances.

There's a gender divide here, with women less likely than men to be supportive in either case. 26 percent of women claim they would never support the UK government and its allies breaking international cybersecurity law, compared to 17 percent of men. While 40 percent of women say they would never be supportive of, or engage in any online cybercriminal activity, compared to 26 percent of men.

Age differences are apparent too, older generations showing greater opposition towards cybercriminal activity, regardless of the circumstances, compared to their younger counterparts. Only 11 percent of 16-24 year-olds are against the UK and its allies breaking international cybersecurity law, compared with over a third (34 percent) of 55+ year-olds. Moreover, only 10 percent of 16-24 year-olds suggest they would never be supportive of, or engage in online cybercriminal activity, unlike 54 percent of 55+ year olds.

When asked why they might support government law breaking the top reasons people give are:

To stop war crimes such as killing or torturing civilians during war (25 percent)

To stop a terrorist organization (24 percent)

To stop human rights abuses (21 percent)

To stop organized crime (20 percent)

To stop a dictatorship (16 percent)

To uncover breaches of international law (16 percent)

To prevent illegal immigrants from entering the country (15 percent)

To uncover severe environmental impacts (13 percent)

Those willing to engage in, or supportive of, online cybercriminal activity give the reasons as:

To defend the UK, if threatened by another country (12 percent)

If the activity punishes or stops a company that is having a negative impact on the environment (10 percent)

If it resolves a security vulnerability within an organization (10 percent)

To right a personal wrong, such as if they have been unfairly fired from a job or have been bullied (10 percent)

To protest human rights abuses (10 percent)

If the activity disrupts an on-going physical war between countries (10 percent)

To get revenge on cyber criminals (nine percent)

If the activity prevents animal cruelty (nine percent)

To watch a TV show or film they don't want to pay for (nine percent)

If the activity stopped a problematic person such as Andrew Tate (nine percent)

To redistribute wealth (six percent)

To defend religious beliefs (five percent)

"While it is encouraging that respondents want to see the UK Government and its Allies take a firm stand against war crimes, terrorism and human rights abuses, it is concerning that such a high percentage support breaking international law or would engage in criminal activities themselves -- particularly among younger people," says Simon Newman, CEO of the Cyber Resilience Centre for London and member of International Cyber Expo's Advisory Council. "Vigilantism is never the answer to deal with these threats, however serious they are and any individual who takes the law into their own hands is likely to face significant consequences."

International Cyber Expo will be held on the 26th and 27th of September 2023 at London Olympia.

Photo Credit: Andrey Burmakin/Shutterstock