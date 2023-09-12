Kingston unveils hardware-encrypted IronKey D500S USB flash drive

Kingston has announced its latest security-focused drive: the IronKey D500S. This is not just another USB-A flash drive; it’s a marvel in hardware-encrypted data security, designed to provide military-grade protection for classified data in transit.

The D500S packs a punch with its FIPS 140-3 Level 3 (Pending) certification, aligned with the newest guidelines from NIST. These call for upgraded secure microprocessors to amplify protection against potential security threats, especially for government and military use. To further reinforce its robustness, the drive conducts self-tests upon initiation and is equipped with thermal and voltage safeguards that auto-shut when reaching a particular limit.

The robustness doesn’t just end at the internal components. Externally, the D500S boasts a rugged zinc shell making it crush-resistant, waterproof, dustproof, and resilient to shocks and vibrations per Military Standards. This ensures it's safe from most physical penetration attempts.

In today’s age, data control is paramount, and the D500S absolutely represents that. Its Multi-Password feature with Complex or Passphrase mode empowers users, providing them with a more intuitive password memory system. Additionally, in any unfortunate event where the User password is lost, Admins can come to the rescue with reset options and One-Time Recovery passwords. There’s even a feature to introduce a Crypto-Erase password which, when entered, eradicates all data and reboots the drive, thereby preventing unauthorized data breaches.

Notably, the D500S is a frontrunner with its industry-first dual-partition option. This allows Admin to carve out two secure partitions, introducing a Hidden File Store which remains invisible and secure unless accessed appropriately.

"The flagship D500S…offers more features than any other drive in its class," commented Richard Kanadjian, IronKey global business manager at Kingston. He underscored the unmatched security the D500S provides, making it a top choice for both enterprises and governmental bodies.

The drive boasts a slew of technical specifications which should be appreciated by the tech-savvy:

  • Military-Grade Hardware-Encrypted USB Drive: Featuring FIPS 140-3 Level 3 (Pending) certification and XTS-AES 256-bit encryption.
  • Multiple Password Options: Catering to Admin, User, and One-Time Recovery needs.
  • Dual Hidden Partition Option: An industry-first for added data security.
  • Rugged Casing: Ensuring physical tamper-resistant security.
  • Performance: Offering fast dual-channel capabilities with various capacities up to 512GB.
  • Compatibility: Perfectly works with Windows 11, 10, macOS 10.15.x – 13.x, Linux Kernel 4.4+.

TAA/CMMC compliant and assembled in the USA, the D500S doesn’t skimp on storage either, offering capacities up to 512GB. Add to that a 5-year warranty and free technical support, it's clear Kingston is confident in its product. The company has not yet shared pricing or availability, however, but you will eventually be able to buy it here.

