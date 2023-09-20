Get 'Coding All-in-One For Dummies, 2nd Edition' (worth $24) for FREE

Adding some coding know-how to your skills can help launch a new career or bolster an old one. 

Coding All-in-One For Dummies offers an ideal starting place for learning the languages that make technology go. This edition gets you started with a helpful explanation of how coding works and how it’s applied in the real-world before setting you on a path toward writing code for web building, mobile application development, and data analysis.

Add coding to your skillset for your existing career, or begin the exciting transition into life as a professional developer -- Dummies makes it easy.

  • Learn coding basics and how to apply them
  • Analyze data and automate routine tasks on the job
  • Get the foundation you need to launch a career as a coder
  • Add HTML, JavaScript, and Python know-how to your resume

This book serves up insight on the basics of coding, designed to be easy to follow, even if you’ve never written a line of code in your life. You can do this.

Coding All-in-One for Dummies, from Wiley, usually retails for $24 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on October 4, so act fast.

