UK businesses struggle with security budgets as cyber incidents increase

No Comments
money lock

UK businesses have experienced on average 30 cyber incidents over the last twelve months, marking a 25 percent increase compared to last year.

But a new report from iomart and Oxford Economics finds that 27 percent of organizations think their cyber security budget is inadequate to fully protect them from growing threats. This is despite spending more than £40,000 ($48,000) a year on cyber protection such as vulnerability assessments, penetration testing, and red team engagements.

The rising cost of cyber insurance premiums is one of the biggest financial outlays, with 70 percent of businesses noting a rise over the last two years.

With the cost of remediation and other businesses expenses, such as energy, on the rise, stretched budgets are causing blind spots in businesses' cyber strategies. Only 37 percent of respondents say they have security embedded into all their business processes and functions, while 14 percent admit that security is only addressed on an ad hoc or as-needed basis. Meanwhile during the COVID-19 pandemic, 41 percent of organizations say they were forced to sacrifice cyber security to keep the lights on.

Lucy Dimes CEO at iomart says:

Our latest security report with Oxford Economics is a temperature check on the cyber challenges businesses face. It is clear the threat of cybercrime is rising, but there's a lack of confidence in organizations' abilities to protect themselves against it.

There are many factors at play that are influencing this, from rising energy costs and increased insurance premiums to skills shortages and staff burnout, which are causing huge challenges for businesses.

Despite the challenges they face, businesses are optimistic about the role of nascent technologies such as AI and ML. 38 percent of businesses believe the use of AI and ML will be a major trend in cyber security over the next two years, particularly to support with email screening (78 percent) and contextual analytics (69 percent).

You can get the State of cyber security in the UK 2023 report from the iomart site.

Photo Credit: Number1411/Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

UK businesses struggle with security budgets as cyber incidents increase

Microsoft admits what many Windows 11 users already knew: Copilot is buggy

Microsoft Lists is now available to everyone as it is freed from the shackles of being a businesses-only task manager

MINISFORUM launches BD770i mini-ITX motherboard with integrated AMD Ryzen 7 7745HX processor

Linux Mint 21.2 Cinnamon (Edge) Edition now available for modern computers

Most AI detectors can't tell if a phishing email was written by a bot

Lenovo launches a trio of IdeaPad Chromebook Plus laptops

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft Windows 11 users should switch to Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 6.6 now

34 Comments

Microsoft's massive Windows 11 update, featuring Copilot AI, begins rolling out on September 26th!

19 Comments

Microsoft confirms that Command Prompt is here to stay, but Windows Terminal and PowerShell offer more to power users

16 Comments

Microsoft is making some dramatic changes to drivers in Windows 11 and beyond

12 Comments

Microsoft begins retiring its popular troubleshooters in Windows 11

11 Comments

How to remove Microsoft's new Copilot AI from Windows 11

11 Comments

This week sees Microsoft starting to embrace a password-free future for Windows 11

9 Comments

Microsoft is bringing one of the best features of Photoshop to Paint in Windows 11

6 Comments

© 1998-2023 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.