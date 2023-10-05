HyperX unveils three new products for gaming creators and streamers

Today, HyperX (the gaming peripherals division of HP) announces three new additions to its product lineup. Designed for both gaming creators and streamers, there is the HyperX Vision S Webcam, HyperX Audio Mixer Audio Interface, and the HyperX Caster -- a toolless spring-loaded microphone arm.

“We are excited to expand our portfolio of products and provide a more complete creator solution. The Vision S Webcam offers superb video quality and user-friendly features, and the Audio Mixer Audio Interface provides content creators with professional-grade sound. Since the listening experience for a content viewer is so important, we’ve added a volume meter to offer a quick and easy way to check input levels at any time. HyperX remains committed to enhancing the gaming and content creation experience, empowering users to unleash their full potential,” says Sean Peralta, the company’s Director of Product Management.

These products will eventually be available through the HyperX US Shop online. In the interim, you can see a breakdown of the specifications and pricing for the products below.

HyperX Vision S Webcam:

• Price: $199.99

• Sensor: Sony Starvis 8MP sensor

• Video Resolution: Up to 4K

• Field of View: 90° with responsive autofocus

• Build: Full aluminum body with a magnetic privacy cover

• Compatibility: PC, Mac, and NGENUITY2 software integration for visual preferences customization.

HyperX Audio Mixer Audio Interface:

• Price: $179.99 (available in 1Q24)

• Inputs: 1x XLR / ¼” TRS combo jack, 1x 3.5mm for microphone; 1x 3.5mm for line input

• Outputs: 1x 3.5mm for headphones, 1x 3.5mm for line output

• Audio Quality: Supports 24-bit/96kHz audio with clear studio-quality audio

• Controls: Input gain faders, mute buttons, and 48V phantom power button

• Compatibility: Plug and play connection with PC and Mac, no software required.

HyperX Caster:

• Price: $119.99 (available in February 2024)

• Reach: 36.1” horizontal, 42.4” vertical with a 360° swivel range

• Build: Durable aluminum construction with a C-clamp for desktop mount

• Compatibility: Microphones and Cameras 0.45 lb. to 2.2 lb. with a 1/4”, 3/8”, or 5/8” threaded mount

• Cable Management: Cable Management Channel with Cover

• Warranty: Two-year limited warranty.