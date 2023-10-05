v-color announces low-timing DDR5 memory kits

v-color Technology Inc has announced new DDR5 memory kits, aiming to make a mark in the gaming and overclocking space. The company’s latest offerings feature module capacities of 16GBx2 and 32GBx2, a Cache Latency (CL) of 26, with speeds ranging from 5600MHz to 5800MHz. This release is part of v-color’s attempt to cater to users seeking lower latency and moderate speed enhancements.

The new low-timing XSky series DDR5 memory kits come with different specifications including 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5 5600MHz CL26-36-36-76 1.4V, 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5 5800MHz CL26-36-36-76 1.4V, and 64GB (2x32GB) DDR5 5600MHz CL26-36-36-76 1.4V. These configurations are tailored for those who are keen on boosting their system’s performance.

The DDR5 5600MHz CL26 and 5800MHz CL26 memory kits are designed to work in harmony with the latest Generation Intel Core desktop processors and Intel chipset motherboards. This compatibility should deliver exceptional performance.

Scheduled for a mid-October release, and to be sold here, this DDR5 RAM will be available under v-color’s XSky product line, with RGB and NON-RGB options. While it might not revolutionize the memory market, it adds a new option for users looking to upgrade their systems with a focus on lower latency.

