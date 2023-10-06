Get 'Take Control: The Career You Want, Where You Want' (worth $17) for FREE

The workscape has changed -- one of the most dramatic transformations of the past few years. Think about it. For so many people just starting their careers, working virtually is all they know. For everyone else who has had the remote option, work is no longer synonymous with a physical location.

In this push-pull world, that means navigating and negotiating between the flexibility and opportunity you want -- and the commitment and performance that organizations need. In other words, you need to take control.

Whether you're focused on getting your next job or you are striving to get ahead where you are, this is the book to guide your career path.

In the first section, you'll understand how you're wired -- your A.C.T. (being authentic, making a connection, and giving others a taste of you who are you), tapping your right brain, and learning as the secret to sustainable success.

In the second section, you'll figure out how to get the job -- and get ahead, from targeting your next opportunity to nailing the interview. And in the third section, you'll master working with others -- from the 4 Career Knockout Punches, to getting along with your boss and workers, navigating culture, and communicating and connecting.

In Take Control, you'll discover how you can have the career you've always wanted.

Take Control, from Wiley, usually retails for $17  but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on October 17, so act fast.

