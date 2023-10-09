Logitech G and Lucasfilm celebrate Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary with Star Wars-themed gaming gear

In a galaxy not so far away, Logitech G and Lucasfilm Ltd. have joined forces to launch a special edition Return of the Jedi themed collection, marking the 40th anniversary of the cinematic masterpiece. This collection is more than a nod to the Star Wars legacy; it's a tribute designed to take your gaming experience to a galaxy far, far away.

The collection rolls out with the fan-favorite G502 X Plus, now reimagined as the G502 X PLUS Millennium Falcon Edition Gaming Mouse, accompanied by the G840 XL Cloth Gaming Mouse Pad available in Battle of Endor and Darth Vader Editions. It’s the kind of gear that makes you want to queue up the classic John Williams score as you game on.

The G502 X PLUS Millennium Falcon Edition Gaming Mouse is your ticket to hyperspace, boasting pro-grade LIGHTSPEED wireless and the all-new LIGHTFORCE switch technology. These features ensure an unparalleled gaming odyssey, offering higher speed and reliability during the heat of battle. The Millennium Falcon-inspired thruster animations and graphics are a sight to behold, with 8-LED full-spectrum RGB lighting making it look like it's ready to jump to lightspeed at any moment.

The mouse is equipped with HERO 25K sensors, delivering the precision and high-performance accuracy needed to hit your targets, whether they’re Stormtroopers or rival gamers. The DPI shift button is a game-changer, allowing you to adjust its position closer to your thumb. A dual-mode scroll wheel is your ally in the gaming galaxy, letting you toggle between hyper-fast spin or a more precise ratcheting mode.

Adding to the epic ensemble is the special edition Logitech G840 XL mouse pads. These aren’t just ordinary mouse pads; they’re your desktop’s pathway to the Star Wars galaxy, offering a consistent height across your gaming station. They ensure your Millennium Falcon gaming mouse has the space it needs to maneuver, whether you're dodging asteroids or navigating through the Battle of Endor.

The G840 XL Cloth Gaming Mouse Pad comes in two iconic designs, Battle of Endor and Darth Vader Editions, embracing the dark and light sides of the Force. Both editions provide a moderate surface friction, ensuring just enough resistance for precise control, and a no-slip rubber base to keep your battle station intact even in the heat of the most intense galactic battles. The even surface texture and premium imagery translate your mouse movements into cursor movements seamlessly, making every fight a thrilling adventure.

These new products are available now, ready to make your gaming setup the envy of the Empire. The Logitech G502 X PLUS Millennium Falcon Edition RGB Gaming Mouse can be purchased here for $159.99, while the Battle of Endor and Darth Vader Edition of the Logitech G840 XL Cloth Gaming Mouse Pad can be had here for $49.99 each.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.