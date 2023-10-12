AVerMedia launches Live Gamer ULTRA 2.1 (GC553G2) USB capture card

AVerMedia Technologies, known for its audio and video solutions, has launched the Live Gamer ULTRA 2.1 (GC553G2), an HDMI 2.1 USB capture card aimed at improving the streaming experience for gamers worldwide.

Game streamers have been on the lookout for solutions to cater to the demands of the latest games and next-gen consoles. The Live Gamer ULTRA 2.1 seeks to address this need. This capture card uses HDMI 2.1 technology to offer better video quality with up to 4K144 pass-through HDR/VRR, aiming to transmit gameplay with improved clarity and fluidity. Additionally, it supports up to 4K60 capture, providing an option for streamers to capture their gaming moments with better clarity.

Michael Kuo, President and CEO of AVerMedia, mentions, “We believe every gamer deserves good tools to showcase their skills and passion. With this new HDMI 2.1 USB capture card, we’re aiming to improve game streaming and capturing capabilities, enabling gamers to create content that reflects their talent and dedication.”

One notable feature of the Live Gamer ULTRA 2.1 is AVerMedia’s proprietary software, Gaming Utility. This software allows streamers to customize the RGB lighting of the Live Gamer ULTRA 2.1 and sync it with major RGB ecosystems, providing a way for streamers to personalize their gaming setups. The Live Gamer ULTRA 2.1 also includes a party chat feature to help streamers interact with teammates and record voice chats during gameplay.

The Live Gamer ULTRA 2.1 is now available for purchase for $299.99 from Amazon here, offering gamers a chance to enhance their streaming and gameplay experience.

