TP-Link Archer BE550 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 7 router (BE9300) is surprisingly affordable

Today, TP-Link launches a surprisingly affordable Tri-Band Wi-Fi 7 router. The Archer BE550, also known as BE9300, promises to serve as your gateway to seamless 4K/8K streaming and a lag-free online gaming experience -- all for under $300. That's a remarkable price for such a cutting-edge router.

One of the cool features of Archer BE550 is its tri-band design which propels Wi-Fi speeds up to a whopping 9.2 Gbps, effortlessly managed across six concurrent data streams. The Multi-Link Operation (MLO), a significant 320 MHz band, and the 4K-QAM technology, will take Wi-Fi speeds to 3.6 times faster than what you'd get with Wi-Fi 6 or Wi-Fi 6E routers.

It's not just about wireless; the Archer BE550 has got your wired connections covered too. With a 2.5 Gbps WAN port and four 2.5 Gbps LAN ports, multi-gig connectivity is no longer a luxury but a standard. The router also flaunts a high-speed USB 3.0 port, making file transfers a breeze, and up to 10 times faster compared to the conventional USB 2.0.

The BE550 doesn’t stop at providing lightning-fast connectivity; it ensures that this connectivity reaches every nook and cranny of your home, thanks to its six high-gain antennas. The intelligent beamforming technology is like having a dedicated Wi-Fi butler, directing signals precisely to your devices. And if you're looking to expand this seamless connectivity across your home, the Archer BE550 pairs effortlessly with EasyMesh routers and extenders, knitting a whole-home mesh Wi-Fi network.

Setting up and managing your home network is simplified with the TP-Link Tether app and HomeShield. From robust parental controls to Quality of Service (QoS) and network protection features, ensuring a secure and smooth network experience has never been easier. Comprehensive reports provided by these tools help you delve into statistics and insights for a better understanding of your network performance.

Now, let’s talk dollars and cents. The Archer BE550 - BE9300 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 7 router comes with a very reasonable price tag of $299.99, and it’s ready to be picked up on Amazon here. For those who might not need as many 2.5Gbps ports, a neutered version where only one of the LAN ports is 2.5G (the other three are Gigabit) is priced at $249.99 and can be bought from Walmart here.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.