TEAMGROUP launches T-CREATE CLASSIC C4 solid state drive

Today, TEAMGROUP introduces a brand new series of PCIe 4.0 solid state drives called T-CREATE CLASSIC C4. These M.2 SSDs come in various capacities and speeds, making them a great choice for creators looking to store and access their data quickly and efficiently.

One of the cool things about these new SSDs is their ultra-thin graphene heat-sink. This feature helps to keep the SSDs running smoothly even when they are working hard, allowing creators to focus on bringing their artistic visions to life without any hiccups.

Additionally, TEAMGROUP has included some smart monitoring software with these SSDs, so creators can easily check on how their SSD is doing at any time. This gives an extra layer of peace of mind, knowing that the SSD is working as it should.

The CLASSIC C4 Series has three different models, each with different speeds to match what creators need. The fastest model can read data at a speed of 7000MB/s, and the sizes range from 512GB to a huge 4TB, giving creators plenty of space for all their projects.

On the eco-friendly side of things, TEAMGROUP has made sure that the making of these SSDs is free of harmful substances like halogens and lead, and follows environmental guidelines. Even the packaging is made of recyclable materials, showing the company’s commitment to keeping things green.

These fancy new T-CREATE CLASSIC C4 SSDs will be available on Amazon here starting this November. Pricing is not yet known.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.