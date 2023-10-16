14th Gen Intel Core processors usher in a new era of desktop performance

Earlier today, Intel unveiled its 14th Generation Core desktop processor family, highlighted by the extraordinary i9-14900K. The launch paraded six new unlocked desktop processors, showcasing up to 24 cores, 32 threads, and an unyielding 6GHz frequency straight from the packaging.

Not to be overshadowed, the Intel Core i7-14700K emerges with 20 cores and 28 threads, credited to four additional Efficient-cores (E-cores) over its predecessors. Furthermore, Intel’s Extreme Tuning Utility (XTU) now encapsulates the new AI Assist feature, simplifying overclocking to a one-click endeavor for select unlocked Intel Core 14th Gen desktop processors.

Compatibility with 600/700-series chipsets enables a seamless upgrade path for enthusiasts, ensuring they’re not left behind in experiencing the latest-generation gaming and creator performance.

Roger Chandler, Intel’s vice president and general manager of the Enthusiast PC and Workstation in the Client Computing Group, explained, “Since the introduction of our performance hybrid architecture, Intel has consistently raised the bar for desktop performance. With our Intel Core 14th Generation processors, we’re showing once again why enthusiasts turn to Intel for the best desktop experience available on the market today.”

For gaming aficionados, the Intel Core 14th Gen processors fuel an immersive gaming experience, registering up to a 23 percent gaming performance uplift compared to competitors. Intel Application Optimization (APO) coupled with existing Intel Thread Director application thread scheduling augments application threading, enhancing the gaming experience. Overclocking enthusiasts are not left behind; the latest-generation unlocked desktop processors now include the Intel XTU AI Assist feature for AI guided overclocking, alongside support for DDR5 XMP speeds exceeding 8,000 MT/S.

Connectivity remains an uncompromised facet with integrated support for Wi-Fi 6/6E, Bluetooth 5.3, discrete support for upcoming Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 technologies, and support for Thunderbolt 4 and the forthcoming Thunderbolt 5 wired connectivity. Not to mention, you will get up to 80 Gbps of bi-directional bandwidth.

The Intel Core 14th Gen desktop processors will grace retail shelves and OEM partner systems starting October 17, 2023. Get those credit cards ready, folks!