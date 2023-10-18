Get 'Job Ready Java' (worth $24) for FREE

Prepare yourself to take on new and exciting Java programming challenges with this one-stop resource.

Job Ready Java delivers a comprehensive and foundational approach to Java that is immediately applicable to real-world environments. Based on the highly regarded and effective Software Guild Java Bootcamp: Object Oriented Programming course, this book teaches you the basic and advanced Java concepts you will need at any entry-level Java position.

With the "Pulling It Together" sections, you’ll combine and integrate the concepts and lessons taught by the book, while also benefiting from:

A thorough introduction to getting set up with Java, including how to write, compile, and run Java programs with or without a Java IDE

Practical discussions of the basics of the Java language, including syntax, program flow, and code organization

A walk through the fundamentals of Object-Oriented Programming including Classes, Objects, Interfaces, and Inheritance, and how to leverage OOP in Java to create elegant code.

Explorations of intermediate and advanced Java concepts, including Maven, unit testing, Lambdas, Streams, and the Spring Framework

Perfect for Java novices seeking to make a career transition, Job Ready Java will also earn a place in the libraries of Java developers wanting to brush up on the fundamentals of their craft with an accessible and up-to-date resource.

Job Ready Java, from Wiley, usually retails for $24 but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you must do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on October 31, so act fast.