SanDisk launches new storage solutions including 1.5TB microSD card

Western Digital is back at it, unveiling a new range of storage gadgets under its SanDisk brand. In a time where digital memories are stacking up, the demand for extra storage is a no-brainer. Whether it's about saving baby's first steps, a weekend wildlife expedition, or just backing up a hefty music collection, SanDisk is pitching its latest gear as the go-to fix.

Susan Park, the Vice President of Consumer Solutions at Western Digital, explains, “We get it. People need more room for their digital stuff, be it personal or work-related. That's what keeps us on our toes to come up with something that folks can count on, now and later. We're hoping the new gear we're launching will get people excited to create more.”

The 1.5TB SanDisk Ultra microSD UHS-I card claims to be the world’s fastest of its kind. It’s designed for Android gadgets, Chromebooks, and Windows laptops. Promising to shift files at a speed of up to 150MB/s, this card looks like it could be a solid choice for those needing a lot of space on the go. It's compatible with devices that can handle UHS-I microSD cards and is priced at $229.99 in the US, with a 10-year limited warranty thrown in. It’s currently just $150 on Amazon -- so act fast!

Launched just before IBC2023, the SanDisk PRO-CINEMA CFexpress Type B cards are geared towards professionals keen on capturing high-quality video without a hitch. With a sustained write speed of 1,400MB/s, it's designed to handle 8K video recording. It also boasts a durable design to withstand a good knock or two. The card pairs with other SanDisk gear for quicker file transfers, and the price kicks off at $399.99 for 320GB in the US.

The SanDisk Outdoors line is crafted for trail cameras and similar outdoor gadgets. Available up to 512GB, these cards are supposed to capture clear footage in up to 4K quality. The Blaze Orange casing is a neat touch to help find it if dropped outdoors. They claim it can take on extreme temperatures and a dunk in water, which could be handy for the outdoor enthusiasts. The pricing starts at $16.99 for 64GB of the 4K SD card.

The new SanDisk USB flash drives are pretty standard but come with a fresh coat of paint. The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C is a 2-in-1 flash drive that now comes in gold and silver. It’s got reversible USB Type-C and Type-A connectors, priced starting at $22.99 for 128GB. The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go USB Type-C boasts faster transfer speeds and a swivel design, starting at $14.99 for 64GB. It’s a simple storage bump with a sprinkle of new colors.

In a nutshell, SanDisk is offering a mix of storage solutions to cater to different needs. Some might find these gadgets a good fit, while others might see them as just another drop in the digital storage bucket. Ultimately, more choice is always a great thing.

