VIZIO TVs get NFL app

VIZIO has teamed up with the National Football League to launch the NFL app on its smart TVs. This move is sure to delight football aficionados, as they now gain access not only to the NFL app but also NFL+, the league’s exclusive direct-to-consumer streaming service.

The availability spans across various devices within the United States, offering a comprehensive live stream of NFL Network and NFL RedZone. Subscribers will enjoy live out-of-market preseason games, live local and primetime regular and postseason games (although, the latter is restricted to phone and tablet only), live local and national audio for every game, and access to the coveted NFL Films’ archives among other features.

The initiative also marks NFL’s integration with VIZIO’s subscription management service, VIZIO Account, slated for later this year, further enhancing the user experience. “We’re excited to broaden the NFL content offering, bringing even more NFL entertainment to the homes of millions of VIZIO users,” shared Katherine Pond, Group Vice President of Platform Content and Partnerships at VIZIO.

When it comes to pricing, NFL+ costs $6.99 per month or $49.99 per year, with an option to elevate the experience to NFL+ Premium for $14.99 per month or $99.99 per year. The premium tier includes all features on NFL+ and adds full and condensed game replays, the All-22 Coaches film, and NFL RedZone to the package. The fans are in for a treat with NFL+ as it offers a chance to catch every NFL Network exclusive game this season across all devices.

Notably, the two upcoming games in Frankfurt, Germany featuring Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins on November 5, and Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots on November 12 are also on the menu. NFL+ product is easily accessible within the NFL app across mobile phones, tablets, and select connected TVs, ensuring a seamless gridiron action experience.

You can purchase a VIZIO television here now.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.