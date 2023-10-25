Proton Pass launches a secure way to share passwords

We all know that you shouldn't share your passwords with anyone else. But the world is a complex place and there are occasions when it's necessary to send someone a login -- sharing access to a business social media account for example -- or other sensitive information.

Email, SMS, Post-it notes, etc are not secure ways to do this, so Proton is launching a new Secure Password Sharing feature for its Proton Pass password manager.

The feature allows users to create shared vaults -- collections that can be accessed by designated individuals or groups. Each shared vault is encrypted end-to-end, ensuring that only authorised users can access the information. Recipients don't need to be Proton Pass users, they will receive an email invitation, and from there, they can sign up for a free Proton Pass account to access a shared vault where the password is securely stored.

"Imagine a secure, shared digital space where families can collectively access essential services, from banking to healthcare, without resorting to insecure methods like jotting down passwords on a piece of paper. Secure Password Sharing eliminates the need for such risky practices, ensuring that sensitive credentials are accessible only to authorized individuals, all while maintaining the highest level of encryption and security," says Son Nguyen, product lead for Proton Pass.

It doesn't only work with passwords either. It can be used to share other sensitive items like payment cards so that once the transaction is complete access can be revoked.

Changes made to a shared vault are instantly updated across all authorized devices, ensuring everyone has the most current information. Users can specify who has access to each shared vault, and what level of access they have. There's also cross-platform compatibility to ensure that the shared vault is accessible from various operating systems and devices.

"Secure Password Sharing is not just a feature; it's a commitment to our users that we will continue to develop solutions that prioritize their privacy and security, and that we will make them available to everyone, paid or free. This is a significant milestone in our ongoing mission to make the digital world safer and more secure for everyone," Nguyen adds.

The feature is available to users with both free and paid Proton Pass plans and you can find out more on the Proton blog.

Image credit: designer491/depositphotos.com

