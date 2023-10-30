Samsung Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen (G97NC) 4K curved gaming monitor now available

Samsung has launched its second generation Ark monitor, now available to purchase from Amazon. This is not just any display; it’s a 55-inch monster that boasts 4K UHD resolution and a rotating feature for an optimized viewing experience, whether in landscape or portrait orientation.

The Ark 2nd Gen also comes with an improved Multi-View connectivity that can seamlessly handle up to four source inputs. This includes three HDMI sources and one DisplayPort source, meaning you can now have your PCs, laptops, and gaming consoles connected and controlled all at once.

The gaming experience on the Ark 2nd Gen should be stellar, thanks to the in-built Samsung Gaming Hub. This feature grants instant access to an array of popular cloud-based gaming applications. And once you’ve had your fill of gaming, transitioning to other forms of entertainment is a breeze. The Samsung TV Plus offers a hassle-free gateway to free live content, with zero requirements for downloads or sign-ups. Additionally, streaming services like Amazon Prime and Netflix are just a click away, making the transition from gaming to movie night very smooth.

The Ark 2nd Gen doesn’t stop at gaming and multi-tasking; it takes the cinematic experience a notch higher. Mirroring the first generation Ark, the 2nd Gen is powered by an AI-driven processor that meticulously analyzes and restores images pixel by pixel, ensuring that what you see is nothing short of pristine. The AI Sound Booster alongside Dolby Atmos sound technology immerses you into the audio experience, making you feel not just part of the game, but the universe it resides in.

All these features are housed in a sleek design, a testament to Samsung’s commitment to aesthetic appeal without compromising on functionality. The 55-inch Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen (G97NC) comes with a price tag of $2,999.99, a worthwhile investment for avid gamers and multitasking professionals who yearn for nothing but the best. You can purchase it here now.

